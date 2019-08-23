|
|
Ademar Berrios, Jr., 53, of Bristol, passed away Aug. 21, 2019, in Bristol. Born on Sept. 8, 1965, in Bristol, Conn., he was the son of Adhemar and Awilda (Castro) Berrios. Ademar was an excellent athlete and played quite a few sports but excelled significantly at baseball. He was always willing to help people. His family and friends will always remember his infectious smile.
Besides his parents, Ademar is survived by his daughter, Brittany Berrios of Michigan; two sisters, Mayra Sampson and Cynthia Berrios, both of Bristol, Conn., and three nieces, Mayra Malenfant and her husband, Sean, Amaris Estrada, and her fiancé, Steve Decker, and Sienna (BooBoo) Sampson. Ademar was predeceased by his son, Alexander Berrios.
A funeral mass will be held Monday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or by visiting www.cancer.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Ademar by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019