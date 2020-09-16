1/1
Adrienne (Morin) Bouchard
Adrienne (Morin) Bouchard , 81, passed peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at home. She was born on July 22, 1939 in Baker Brook New Brunswick Canada. She leaves behind her husband Bertrand Bouchard; her children Charles Bouchard and his wife Lynda, Suzanne Sanders and her husband Craig and Peter Bouchard and his wife Lisa; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 starting at 9 AM until a procession will leave for a 11 AM Memorial Mass at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Adrienne's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
