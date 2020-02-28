Home

Alan J. Bellefleur, 52, lifelong resident of Bristol died on 02/08/20 at Yale New Haven. He was the son of Fernande Bellefleur and the late Alfred J. Bellefleur. He was a loving and kind hearted son, brother, and uncle who will be missed dearly. He leaves his two sisters, Suzanne Howard, spouse James Howard, brother Oneil Bellefleur, Michelle Desmarais, spouse Robert Desmarais, nephews, Austin and Dillon Howard, and Robert, Jake, and Daniel Desmarais. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 28, 2020
