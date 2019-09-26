Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Disabled American Veterans
191 Riverside Ave.
Bristol, CT
View Map

Albert R. Daigle Jr.


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Albert R. Daigle Jr. Obituary
Albert R. Daigle Jr., 55, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Nov. 17 1963, and was the son of Albert R. Daigle, Sr. and Amy M. (Hunt) Daigle.
Albert is survived by his two brothers, Walter Parker, David Parker; four sisters, Susan Wasson, Carol Clukey, Linda Desjardins, and Cheryl Haines; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit Albert's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now