|
|
Albert R. Daigle Jr., 55, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. He was born in Fort Kent, Maine, on Nov. 17 1963, and was the son of Albert R. Daigle, Sr. and Amy M. (Hunt) Daigle.
Albert is survived by his two brothers, Walter Parker, David Parker; four sisters, Susan Wasson, Carol Clukey, Linda Desjardins, and Cheryl Haines; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit Albert's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019