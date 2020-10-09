1/1
Alfred A. Furnari
1939 - 2020
Alfred A. Furnari, 81, of Bristol, beloved husband of Jane (Strobelt) Furnari, died on Friday (October 9, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family. Alfred was born on August 11, 1939, in Hartford and was a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Barbagallo) Furnari.
Alfred honorably served in the U.S. ARMY. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and attended St. Anthony High School, class of 1957. He retired from Crown Upholstery and was a member of the American Legion Post #2. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alfred's classmates that have been so supportive with their love and prayers throughout his long illness.
In addition to his wife, Alfred is survived by his son: Joseph A. Furnari and his wife Desiree of Bristol; his daughter: Dineen Nimchek and her husband Joseph of Bristol; his brother: Anthony Furnari and his wife Kathy of Florida; his sister: Marie Rafferty and her husband Billy of North Carolina; his three grandchildren: Tresa Furnari, JoJo and Mikey Nimchek; and his two nieces and nephew: Julia and Meghan Rafferty, Joseph F. Furnari.
A graveside service with military honors will be celebrated on Thursday (October 15, 2020) at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave, Bristol at 10 AM. Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on between 4 PM and 6 PM. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Furnari family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, CT 06010.
Please visit Alfred's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
