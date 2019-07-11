Alfred J. Crisafulli, 69, entered eternal rest on July 6, 2019.

He was born in Messina, Italy, a son of the late Carmelo and Antonina (Fiocco) Crisafulli. He came to the United States in 1956. Big Al was heavily involved in New Britain youth basketball. He worked with the New Britain Police Athletic League and Parks and Rec running the high school summer basketball league for many years. Al was also employed at Fafnir Bearing and he later retired from Corbin Russwin.

He is survived by his two brothers, Mario Crisafulli and John Crisafulli and his wife, Patricia, of Bristol and his three nieces and two nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Stanley St., New Britain. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com. Published in The Bristol Press from July 11 to July 12, 2019