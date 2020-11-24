Alice (Jacob) Abbott, 97, of Bristol, widow of Cyril A. Abbott, died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Alice was born in New Britain on June 23, 1923, and was a daughter of the late Baba Jacob and Anna (Bedrosian) Jacob Narsis and step-daughter of the late John Narsis. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School. She worked for New Departure as a young lady where she met her future husband, Cyril. As a child, she enjoyed dancing and as a young woman at New Departure, she enjoyed visiting New York City to shop and going to the Dude Ranches in upstate New York to go horseback riding. She raised her four sons and took up various hobbies including line dancing, swimming at the Giammatti pool, and her true favorite hobby of playing bridge. Alice also enjoyed travelling with Cy to England, Alaska, Bermuda, Hawaii and elsewhere. She was an active member of the former Trinity Episcopal Church on Summer St., Bristol where she volunteered on the Altar Guild. She was presently a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (formerly St. John's Episcopal Church), Stafford Ave., Bristol. She always looked forward to helping her church every Saturday at its Thrift Shop. Alice is survived by her four sons: Bruce Abbott and wife, Talma of Bristol, Jeffrey Abbott of Freeville, N.Y., Charles Abbott and wife, Virginia of Hartford, N.Y., and Rodney Abbott and wife, Carol of Plantsville; a sister: Nancy Narsis of Bristol; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters: Jennie Joseph and Violet Cannata and a great-grandchild: Cameron Leigh Abbott-Kenan. A memorial service will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Bristol, Spring 2021. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Abbott family. Please visit Alice's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.