Alice Madonna (Gallagher) Peltier
1946 - 2020
Alice Madonna (Gallagher) Peltier, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of Leo J. Peltier, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. She was born to the late Charles and Georgia (Goldsmith) Gallagher in Waterbury on June 13, 1946. Alice was raised in Thomaston, and graduated from Thomaston High School before earning her LPN at Goodwin Technical College. She worked at Brittany Farms Healthcare Center before her retirement.
Alice is survived by her son: Douglas Dodge and wife Melissa of Ukiah, Calif.; daughters: Kathleen Massei and husband John of Bristol, Deborah Caporiccio and husband Antonio of Ellington; step-daughter: Gail Roux and husband Mark of East Hartford; a brother: Kevin Gallagher; sisters: Joan Bertnagel, Lynn Gallagher, and Joyce Merrifield; grandchildren: Tyler Thorn, Kristen and Andrea Kochanski, Melissa and Mark Fiondella, Alexia Caporiccio, Finnegan and KD Dodge; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Destiny.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her sisters: Bonnie Gallagher and Lorene Pangburn.
As a result of current health and safety restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Alice's honor to the Friends of the Bristol Animal Shelter, PO Box 1055, Bristol, CT 06011.
Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peltier family. Please visit Alice's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
