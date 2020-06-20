Alice Hein Strong, 94, of Farmington, widow of Roscoe "Jim" C. Strong, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11. Born June 27, 1925, in Farmington, CT, daughter of the late Adolf and Augusta (Weber) Hein. Prior to retiring, Alice was the manager of Bristol Ten Pin.
Alice is survived by her four children; Joan Strong Spielman of Burlington, Betty Strong Armington and her husband Charles of Terryville, John E. Strong and his wife Bonnie of Murrells Inlet, SC, and James W. Strong of Torrington, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Emil, Leo, Harold, and Ernie Hein, and her sisters Martha (Hein) Brenner and Edna (Hein) Wacker.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alice's name to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 76 Main Street, Farmington, CT 06032 and/or the Farmington Senior Center, 321 New Britain Ave, Unionville, CT 06085. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 20, 2020.