It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Virginia (Warzecho) Zeranski, beloved wife, mother, and Grammy announces her passing on April 19, 2020 at age 84 due to complications related to Covid-19 at the Sheridan Woods Health Care Center. Alice was born in Forestville, CT on May 29, 1935 to Joseph and Catherine (Skucrolak) Warzecho and was the youngest of six children. She attended Bristol grammar schools and Bristol High School. After high school, Alice worked at the First National Stores where she met her future husband, Ray. They raised three children in Forestville (CT) and then Bristol (CT). Alice was a very enthusiastic supporter of her children during their activities and sporting events and could often be heard ringing her cowbell in the stands cheering them on. After the kids grew up and left to pursue their own journeys, Alice began the next phase of her life. She joined the team at the Bristol Hospital Emergency Department and after her retirement, when called upon during times of need, she happily returned to fill in whenever possible. Alice had many friends and stayed very active until her early 80's. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and family on frequent trips to West Palm Beach (FL), Newport (RI), and Martha's Vineyard (MA) along with excursions to Alaska and Europe. When not traveling and depending on the season, Alice went to the gym multiple times a week, played golf with the girls on Tuesday, as well as hiking and biking in Farmington (CT). Alice was an avid gardener and you would often find her tinkering with her flower beds, shrubs and ground cover. When any of her children visited, she would always entice us to join in and get our hands dirty with the promise of a good hearty meal afterwards. In closing, Alice was always available to help family, friends and neighbors in whatever way she could. Whether it was a listening ear, loving advice, a home cooked meal, borrowing a tool, or a little financial help, she happily obliged. She leaves behind a loving family – her three children: Sheree Zeranski, Raymond V. Zeranski, Jr. and his wife Patricia, Kathleen Zeranski; her sister: Rose Kozikowski; her beloved grandchildren: Lindsey, Michael, Lacey; her great-grandchild: Wesley; and her nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents she was predeceased by her two brothers and two sisters. Alice was the life energy of our family and will be deeply missed. Services will be celebrated at a later time. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate online to the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation Inc by going to https://www.bristolhealth.org/Why-Bristol-Health/Bristol-Hospital-Foundation. Please visit Alice's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 24, 2020