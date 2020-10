Aline (Deschenes) Gagnon, 94, of Bristol, widow of Emmanuel Gagnon, pass away on October 16, at The Pines of Bristol. Born on March 20,1926, in St. Joseph, N.B., Canada, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Flavie (Roussel) Deschenes. Private funeral services will be held at Funk Funeral Home. Aline will be laid to rest following her service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Unionville, CT. Memorial donations in Aline's name can be made to The Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ ).