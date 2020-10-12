Alliene Ann Rivers of Naples, Florida passed away on September 30,2020.

Born on November, 20th 1934.Formerly of Bristol, widow of Frank Rivers.Which they both retired to Naples Florida and enjoyed their life living there for 25 years.

Alliene is survived by her sons Kevin Rivers and his wife Emily, Brian Rivers and her daughter Alliene Reed and her husband Kevin Reed. She has eight grandchildren also eight great grandchildren.

She worked at the Golf Club of Avon and then retired from O-Z Gedney.The family will hold a private Mass and interment.Special thanks to The Pines in Bristol for her final care.

