Alphie "Al" J. Cyr, Jr., 53, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Bristol Hospital.

He was born on June 9, 1966, in Bristol, son of the late Alphie J. and Olivine (Lavoie) Cyr, Sr. Al formerly worked at Structural Steel in Wolcott. He loved football, NASCAR, construction, working on cars and bikes, but most of all he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Donna (DeNoto) Cyr; children, Allen "AJ" Cyr, David Cyr and his wife, Casey, Glenn Deprey, Shaunna Deprey all of Bristol, Korie Dipace of Maine; a granddaughter, due in October; step-grandchildren, Jackson Dipace of Maine, Conner and Wyatt Hanscom of Bristol; brother, James Cyr and Cathy of Wallingford; sisters, Ann Bouchard of Deep River, Doreen Grindle and her husband, Russell, of Bristol; father-in-law, Frank DeNoto; sister-in-law, Martine Cyr; brother-in-law, Salvatore DeNoto Bristol and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his parents, Al was predeceased by his siblings, Patrick and Christine Cyr.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to O'Brien Funeral Home in order to assist the family. To leave an online message of condolence, visit Al's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.