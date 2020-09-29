1/
Alphonse F. Trillo
Alphonse F. Trillo, 89, of Bristol, passed away on September 26, 2020 at The Summit of Plantsville. Born Alfonzo Fortunato Trillo on March 14, 1931 in Bristol, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Busillo) Trillo. Alphonse lived at the family home until his illness. He was a US Army veteran and is survived by his sister Ann T. Manware of Southington; his sister-in-law Geraldine Trillo of Bristol and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Frank, Thomas, Angelo, Victor and Mario. The family would like to thank the staff of The Summit and Athena Hospice Care for the wonderful care and compassion Alphonse received. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10AM until 11AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol where military honors and a graveside service will be held. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 www.woundedwarrior project.org To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Alphonse's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
