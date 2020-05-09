|
|
Alvin James Robin "Al", 68, son of Archie and Virginia (Pileski) Robin flew with angelic wings to his heavenly home to be with our LORD on Tuesday evening, May 5th, 2020, at Stamford Hospital. Alvin was born on March 1st, 1952 in Bristol. A lifelong resident, he graduated from Bristol Eastern High School class of 1972. He was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church. He is survived by his sister and brother in law, Paula Robin Mabama and her husband Ed of Melbourne, Florida; his niece, Courtney Robin (Phillips) Lewis and her husband, Jared, of Clayton, North Carolina; a great nephew, Logan Henry Doody; his nephew James Alvin Phillips, of Jacksonville, FL; his cousin Robert Michael Pileski, of Portland, CT; as well as a large extended family. He is predeceased by his parents, Archie and Virginia Robin, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Alvin has missed his parents immensely since their passing. It is a true comfort in knowing they are reunited together, as the Robin's have returned to the nest. Alvin's greatest treasure was his family. He worked side by side with his father restoring classic cars and vintage bicycles, attending classic car shows, creating masterful pieces of silk screening woodwork. He and his mother would be found tending to a vegetable garden or dancing the polka in the kitchen. Alvin inherited his best friend when his little sister, Paula, was born. They would go on adventures traveling to Cape Code, NYC, Boston and Florida. They shared a love of muscle cars, drag and demolition car races, ice skating and dancing. He was especially close with his niece and nephews, who he loved as his own. He was an amazing role model and influential God Father. There is not a single childhood memory for Courtney or Jimmy that did not include him. His great nephew Logan was his pride and joy. Alvin doted on his niece and nephews. Riding bikes, reading, coloring, going to the movies, building snow men, sledding, miniature golfing, fishing at Lake Como, Apple Harvest Festival, the BIG E, Page Park, riding their first roller coasters at Lake Compounce, playing basketball in the driveway, attend wrestling matches, bowling, teaching them how to drive, attending their recitals and graduations. He loved watching them grow up. Alvin's gentle spirit lives on inside their hearts. Alvin was a master of all trades. He was an accomplished machinist, skilled wood worker, and artist. He worked at Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, Meals on Wheels and a long-time employee of Crescent Manufacturing. Alvin's talent for painting, building models, creating one of a kind furniture and car restorations were impressive. He was a quiet person until you get him talking about sports, hot rods and anything Polish or French. He was very proud of his family heritage and ancestry. You could often find Alvin enjoying the outdoors. He loved to go camping, fishing, snowmobiling, taking a leisurely stroll in a park or going to Muzzy Field. He loved Red Sox games, taking annual trips to Vermont and finding the beauty in everything. He had an amazing sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was the kind friend who would give you the shirt off his back, change your flat tire and have a shoulder to lean on. Alvin will be missed eternally by his family. He had a heart of gold and was an A-1 stand-up guy. He practiced his faith and expressed kindness, generosity, humbleness, forgiveness and love, which stayed with him until his final moments where he found peace. A private committal service and burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol where he will be laid to rest with his loving parents. A Celebration of Life will be held for all the people who loved him later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gregory the Great Church in Bristol, CT. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Alvin's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 9, 2020