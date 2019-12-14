Home

Alvina Getchell Obituary
Alvina Getchell, 86, of Bristol passed away peacefully at home on Thursday December 12, 2019. Alvina was born on May 17, 1933 in Burlington, CT the daughter of the late Sheridan and Dorothy Locks. She is survived by her son Robert Getchell and his wife Antoinette Getchell of Bristol; her daughter Linda Hadley of New London. She was predeceased by her husband William Getchell and her brother Raymond Locks. A Graveside service will be held on Monday December 16, 2019 at 11:30AM directly at Forestville Cemetery, Circle St. Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, Book of Remembrance, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Alvina's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 14, 2019
