Amanda M. (Gaski) Cistulli, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Amanda was born in Bristol on March 15, 1989, the daughter of Geoffrey Gaski and Susan Majersky. She was the loving mother to Kaci, Emerye and Aurora, in addition to her children she is survived by her mother, Susan Majersky and her partner Allan Czellecz; her father Geoffrey Gaski; her fiance Joseph McCormack; her siblings, Thomas Gaski and Claire Gaski; her maternal grandfather Joseph Majersky; a niece and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Mary Majersky and her paternal grandparents Edward and Maureen Gaski. Funeral services for Amanda were private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Amanda's memory may be made to: Stafford Family Therapy, 21 Hyde Park Rd., Stafford Springs, CT 06076. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Amanda's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 2, 2020