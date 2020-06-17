Andrew J. Kron, Jr., 77, of Quaker Hill, CT, formerly of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He fought a brave fight for many years and after an amazing night with the immediate family, he went home and fell asleep with his heart full and peacefully passed. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart Mary Ann (Ziegler) Kron. He was born on July 20, 1942 and raised in New Britain. He was the son of Andrew J. Kron and Mary Lostocco Kron. He graduated from New Britain High School where he played football and baseball and attended Morehead State College in Kentucky. For many years he worked in the automobile business in various management positions as well as owner and later in the food service business. Family was everything to him. He was the #1 fan of his children and grandchildren while they were partaking in their various sporting events, cheer competitions, dance recitals, and everything under the sun. He will be remembered most for singing happy birthday on the answering machine for everyone's special day where he always ended it with "toot, toot." Besides his wife of 55 years he leaves behind his children, Ken (Caroline) of Hebron, Kristine (Rodney) Matteri of CA, Jennifer Spreng of Mystic and Paul of Martha's Vineyard, his 5 grandchildren, who were the joys of his life, Jordan Matteri, Hanna, Gretchen, and Drew Kron, and Ashley Spreng. He also leaves his sister Paula (Tim) Ingala, her children Allen (Jill) Gagnon and Amy (Donna Lebel) Gagnon, sister-in-law Raylene Connelly, her children Christian, Regan (Scott) Lowe, Erin (Ryan) Williamson and Matthew, and brother-in-law Raymond Ziegler, his children Kate (Anderson) Page, Sara and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins. Due to the pandemic, the services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store