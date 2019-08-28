Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
111 School St.
Bristol, CT
View Map

Andrew "Jay" Laviero Jr.


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Andrew "Jay" Laviero Jr. Obituary
Andrew "Jay" Laviero Jr., 83, of Bristol, husband of Betty Jean (St. John) Laviero for 34 years, passed away at home, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Jay was born in Bristol and was a son of the late Andrew Sr. and Philomena (Fantasia) Laviero. He lived in Bristol all his life and was president and part-owner along with his brother and sister-in-law, Frank E. and Marie Laviero of Connecticut Amusements, and prior to retiring he worked for Manafort Brothers in Plainville, for 24 years. He was a longtime member of the Bristol Lodge of Elk's #1010. In addition to his wife, Jay is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andrew J. and Heidi Laviero of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Greg Miller of Bristol; two step-daughters, Tammy Dionne of Bristol, and Nancy Clark of North Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Holly Laviero of Bristol; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jay was predeceased by a step-daughter, Tina Tirone, and two brothers, Frank E. and Domanic "Puddgy" Laviero.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday, between 5 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Jay's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now