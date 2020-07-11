Aneita Carville Babicz passed away in Tucson, Arizona on July 7, 2020, after a brief battle with coronavirus.
Also known as "Great Mama" to her great-grandchildren and "Aunt Tootsie" to her many nieces and nephews, Aneita was born in Utica, NY to Thomas and Nora (Devaney) Carville, on New Year's Eve 1937. She grew up in Utica, where she met the love of her life, Ronald Babicz, whom she married in 1958. Aneita, Ron, and their children moved to Huntsville, AL in 1964 and, two years later, moved to Bristol, CT, where Aneita lived most of the rest of her life. In 2013, she retired to the senior community of Sun City Oro Valley, in Oro Valley, AZ.
Aneita was proud to be a Bristol Crossing Guard for over 25 years. For several years she was the president of the Bristol Crossing Guard Association, and she took great pride in the fact that she negotiated a new contract between the association and the School Board.
Aneita, a woman with deep Catholic faith, had a strong Irish background and grew up singing and dancing to Irish music with her family. She could never wear enough green on St Patrick's day. She had an amazing voice and loved to sing. In Arizona she joined the Sun City Oro Valley Chorus. Aneita would sing in the concerts the chorus put on at Christmas, springtime, and the 4 th of July. She also loved to call everyone she knew on their birthday and sing "Happy Birthday" to them.
She also stayed busy going to aerobic swimming classes and driving around in her golf cart. She developed several great friendships in Sun City Oro Valley. Everyone who got to know her would say they loved her. She never understood why so many people thought she was special, claiming that she "was just a normal person." But she was a very special lady, whose smile and personality would reach out to people and make them feel loved and cared for. She was never without that beautiful smile. Her motto was Keep Moving, Keep Smiling and Keep Laughing.
Aneita was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching baseball, football, basketball, a sport she played in high school, and the Olympics. She followed the University of Connecticut and University of Arizona athletic teams, especially her favorite team, the UConn Huskies women's basketball team.
In the past few years, Aneita visited Ireland twice, seeing the places where her parents grew up and meeting many of her Irish cousins for the first time.
In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, Martin and Virginia Babicz, she is predeceased by her husband, Ronald J. Babicz, Sr, and her son, Ronald J. Babicz, Jr. There will be lots of Irish music and laughter in heaven with many relatives waiting for her, including her sister, Joany Carville, her sisters-in-law, Barbara Carville, Geraldine Carville, Joan S. Carville, and Jane B. Carville, her brothers, Edmond Carville, Thomas Carville, and Hugh Carville, her brothers-in-law, James Byrne and Sandy Meisner, her niece Sherrie Carville, and her nephews, John Huss, Jr., Timothy Carville, and Tristan Carville.
Aneita is survived by a son, Martin C. Babicz and his wife, LouAnn, of Longmont, CO, two daughters, Nora Toscano and her husband, Ray, of Tucson, AZ, and Nancy Ann Christian and her husband, Matt, of College Station, TX, a daughter-in-law, Christine Babicz of Southington, CT, former son-in-law Kim Peter Otterbach of Los Angeles, brothers, Jimmy Carville of Los Angeles, Leo Carville and his wife, Doris, of Houston, Frederick Carville and his wife, Marlene, of New Hartford, NY, and Gerald "Dickie" Carville of Los Angeles, sisters Madeline Huss and her husband, John, of Rome, NY, and Carol Byrne of New Hartford, NY, brother-in-law Francis Babicz and his wife, Susan, of Kittrell, NC, and sisters-in-law, Jane Carville of Utica, NY, Diane Carville of Utica, NY, and Dolores Risley of Port Charlotte, FL.
Aneita was very proud of her grandchildren-Ashley Damewood and her husband, Brandon, Kyle Otterbach, Matthew Babicz, Jessica Babicz, Benjamin Reed and his wife, Lupita, Brittany Reed, BreeAnna Reed, Dawn Hertzig and her husband, Paul, Jeremy Fisher, Matthew Christian, Jr and Stacey, Christopher Smith, Joshua Christian, and Kayla Christian-and of her amazing great-grandchildren-Hazel Brawley, Julian Melvin, Alex Gonzalez, Osmara Figueroa, Brenda Figueroa, Isaiah Hertzig and Cheyenne, Isabella Hertzig, Ilaina Hertzig, Riley Christian, Aiden Christian, and Lilah Christian.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as cousins in Ireland, all of whom she loved dearly.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral services. However, a celebration of her life will be held in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Aneita's memory may be made to any Dementia or Alzheimer's Research Center or to the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation at banneralz.org.