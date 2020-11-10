Angela (Saglimbeni) Calabro, 83, beloved wife of Sebastiano F. Calabro, of Bristol, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born in Italy on Feb. 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alfio and Lucia (Ragusa) Saglimbeni. Angela lived in Italy until age 12, before moving to Bristol, she attended St. Anthony High School and was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony Church. Angela worked as a supervisor at Allied Control.
In addition to her husband, Angela is survived by her daughter: Sabrina Barney of Bristol; son: Sebastiano Calabro and his wife Erin of N.J.; brother: Jerry Saglimbeni and his wife Sharon of Bristol; grandchildren: Cameron Barney, Rachel (Calabro) Ludwig and her husband Finn, Sean, Addie, Shanna, Kassie, Jeremy, Eric and Jill Calabro; great-granddaughter: Charlotte Ludwig; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's honor to Veteran's Affairs (www.volunteer.va.gov
) or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org
). Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calabro family. Please visit Angela's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com..