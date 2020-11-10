1/1
Angela (Saglimbeni) Calabro
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela (Saglimbeni) Calabro, 83, beloved wife of Sebastiano F. Calabro, of Bristol, died on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born in Italy on Feb. 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alfio and Lucia (Ragusa) Saglimbeni. Angela lived in Italy until age 12, before moving to Bristol, she attended St. Anthony High School and was a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony Church. Angela worked as a supervisor at Allied Control.
In addition to her husband, Angela is survived by her daughter: Sabrina Barney of Bristol; son: Sebastiano Calabro and his wife Erin of N.J.; brother: Jerry Saglimbeni and his wife Sharon of Bristol; grandchildren: Cameron Barney, Rachel (Calabro) Ludwig and her husband Finn, Sean, Addie, Shanna, Kassie, Jeremy, Eric and Jill Calabro; great-granddaughter: Charlotte Ludwig; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Entombment will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angela's honor to Veteran's Affairs (www.volunteer.va.gov) or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calabro family. Please visit Angela's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com..

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved