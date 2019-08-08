Home

Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church

Angelina (Gasparro) Carenzo


1925 - 2019
Angelina (Gasparro) Carenzo Obituary
Angelina (Gasparro) Carenzo, 94, of Bristol, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. She was the widow of Lawrence F. Carenzo.
She was born in Stamford on June 4, 1925 the daughter of the late George and Mary (Varano) Gasparro. Angelina graduated from the Bristol School system and was a member of St. Anthony Church and the Osia Club of the church.
She is survived by her son, Larry Carenzo and his wife, Sheila, of Bristol, and a daughter, Mary Ann Zacek and her husband, Robert, of Conway, S.C.; four grandchildren, Carly Fortin and her husband, Alan, Brett Carenzo and Ryan and Kyle Yarde; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and a special niece, Carmela and her husband, Tom Murphy; special friends, Marco, Gabriel, Linda and Roland,
She was predeceased by two daughters, Rosalie Yarde and Angela Marie (Carenzo) Palmer and a sister, Mary P. D'Aresta and her husband, Dominic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, on Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the mass burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.dunnfh.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
