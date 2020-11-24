1/1
Angelina (Belluccio) Resta
1922 - 2020
Angelina (Belluccio) Resta, 98, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. She was the widow of Benny Resta.
She was born in Tampa, Fla. on Nov. 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Valenti) Belluccio. Angelina came to Bristol in 1949 and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church and the Rosary Society of the Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda and her husband Terry Skrzypiec of Bristol, a son, Frank Resta of Texas, an adopted daughter, Jane Seravall. Plus several nieces and nephews. Special friends Betty Torres and Andrea Dealler. She is pre-deceased by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
November 23, 2020
Grandma I will always treasure the memories. We played together and I will never forget it. I have a love for so many things because of you. I will miss your pizza and those little cheese cakes. You will always be in my heart no matter how much time passed no one or nothing can take that away!
Nicole Martinez
Grandchild
