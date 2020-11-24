Angelina (Belluccio) Resta, 98, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. She was the widow of Benny Resta.
She was born in Tampa, Fla. on Nov. 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Valenti) Belluccio. Angelina came to Bristol in 1949 and was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish at St. Anthony Church and the Rosary Society of the Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda and her husband Terry Skrzypiec of Bristol, a son, Frank Resta of Texas, an adopted daughter, Jane Seravall. Plus several nieces and nephews. Special friends Betty Torres and Andrea Dealler. She is pre-deceased by 3 sisters and 3 brothers.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements. www.Dunnfh.com