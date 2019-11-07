|
|
Anita Louise (Maturo) Niwinski, 67, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
She was born on April 2, 1952, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Armondo and Louise (Minally) Maturo. She grew up in East Hartford and resided in Bristol for many years with her loving family.
Anita is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Francis J. Niwinski, Jr. of Bristol; her son Francis J. Niwinski III and his wife, Jennifer, of N.C.; her daughter, Dawn Niwinski of Bristol; her granddaughter, Callista and grandsons, Lucas and Leo; her sister, Joyce Draugelis and her husband, Al, of Ga.
She was predeceased by her, brother Richard Maturo.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Bristol/Forestville from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m., from O'Brien Funeral Home to St. Matthew Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., followed by a procession to Holy Family Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial donations be made to: , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/ To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Anita's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019