Ann B. (Bobko) Halagan Hagan, 95, of Bristol, widow of Michael Halagan and Harry Hagan, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at The Pines at Bristol. Ann was born in Czechoslovakia on May 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Horbul) Bobko. As a child Ann lived on a small village farm. Her mother Mary built and worked the farm while her father, George spent her early years working in the coal mines of Pennsylvania. Her earliest memory of her father was when she was 5. At 13 she emigrated to the United States in 1938 just before World War II, settling in New Britain where she lived until moving to the Forestville section of Bristol in 1947 after her marriage to Michael Halagan. She raised her sons and went to work after becoming a widow working for several local companies until retiring from Johnson and Johnson in Southington. She loved flowers. Her expansive gardens contained over 100 plants and she was honored by the Bristol Garden Club for best residential garden display in 2015. She loved tending to her flower garden and sharing her plants with her neighbors and family. She also volunteered for the Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC) for 20 years after her retirement and was awarded with a distinguished service award and banquet on retiring from her volunteer service. She also loved to crochet many afghans. If you know Ann you probably have one. Most of all, she loved her family. She always looked forward to her trips to Minnesota to spend time with her grandchildren. And she was devoted to her Bristol grandson Steven who lives at the New Foundations Group home in Cheshire. She was the matriarch of the family and was the glue that held it together. Ann was devout to her faith and to her church, the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in New Britain and for many years an important member of the baking team which was known for their delicious Czech struedels. Ann is survived by three sons: Michael Halagan and wife, Susan, of Bristol; Paul Halagan and wife, Eileen Hine of Guilford, and Robert Halagan and wife, Maria Pacheco, of Buffalo, MN; two step-sons: Harry Hagan and wife, Georgia of Cinnaminson, NJ, and Mark Hagan and wife, Donna of Trumbull; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary. A private funeral will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, with burial will be at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, New Britain. The family thanks The Pines at Bristol for their wonderful care of Ann and the love they showed during her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Foundations, Inc., 1776 Meriden Rd., Wolcott, CT 06716, to benefit her grandson, Stevie Halagan. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Ann's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 1, 2020.