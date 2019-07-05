Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bristol, CT
View Map

Ann Marie Norton

Ann Marie Norton Obituary
Calling hours for Ann will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Funeral Tuesday, July 9, 2019, leaves at 9:15 a.m., from O'Brien's to St. Joseph Church, Bristol for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Donations to St. Philip House, 80 Broad St., Plainville, CT 06062 (www.stphiliphouse.org) or the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492(www.heart.org). www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 5 to July 6, 2019
