Ann Priscilla Palmisano, 61, of Farmington passed away on September 18, 2020 on Bainbridge Island, WA surrounded by her family sharing memories and listening to her favorite music. Ann was a supportive wife of 40 years, loving mother, devoted sister, warm aunt, endeared friend and giving grandma to three grand-dogs. Ann is survived by her husband, Dr. Glen Palmisano, three children Michael, Alison and Ashley Palmisano, son-in-law Colin Fekkes, daughter-in-law Molly Harrison, sister Barbara Wolf, and mother-in-law Lois Palmisano amongst many other cherished family and friends. Ann joined her father Thomas Priscilla, mother Betty Priscilla, brother Randy Priscilla and father-in-law Dominick Palmisano in heaven.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio Ann was always a Midwesterner at heart. She attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio where she received a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and met her husband. Ann worked as an accounting and computer systems consultant in Michigan, Georgia and Florida after graduation. In 1988 Ann and Glen moved back to Connecticut to open their own chiropractic business in Glen's hometown of Bristol. Ann worked alongside her husband to grow their business from the ground up where she operated as the office manager, accountant, and biggest supporter of Bristol Chiropractic & Acupuncture, Inc. for the last 32 years.
Ann's favorite place to be was surrounded by her family. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her comforting hugs, her cooking skills, her meticulously planned family vacations, her positivity, her strength, her warmth, her work ethic, her love for and knowledge of football, and her ability to make all of those she loved feel special and celebrated. She was loved by all those lucky enough to be close to her. Ann will continue to live on in her family's love for cheering on the New England Patriots, relaxing by the ocean, water skiing on the lake, listening to music, skiing in the mountains, sharing meals as a family, and walking in the afternoon sun. Ann's family plans to hold a memorial service in 2021 in Farmington, CT once it is safe to do so due to the pandemic. More details to follow next year. In her memory, donations may be made to the PKD Foundation
or the American Cancer Society
. To share a memory for Ann's family please go to: https://www.simplicitycremationkitsap.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.