Ann W. Tracy of Bristol, CT passed away on April 9, 2020 at home. She was the widow of William J. Tracy (1927-1995). She was born on October 20, 1931, daughter of Horace and Sylvia (Baker) Whiteley of Jordan, NY. She attended the Knox School, Middlebury College and was a graduate of Syracuse University. She is survived by her children, William J. Tracy Jr. and wife Kim of Harwinton, Betty Talmadge and husband David of Bristol, and Susan Moore and partner James Whitters of Boston, MA; grandchildren Meghan Tracy, Caitlin Tracy, Charles Talmadge, Mimi Moore and Lynnie Moore, brother, Daniel Whiteley and his wife Edna of Gallipolis, Ohio and nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her brother, Horace and her sister, Susan Elizabeth. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial at Maple Grove Cemetery, Jordan, NY. The family wishes to thank Bristol Home Care & Hospice Agency and Polish Helping Hands for hospice care. Memorial contributions may be made to The Main Street Community Foundation, Inc. 120 Halcyon Drive, Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Ann's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 14, 2020