|
|
Anna was an unique individual who saw life as something to be ignited. She burst into the world in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 31, 1936, as a true Aries showing courage, confidence and a need to be 1st in everything. Avid champion bowler, Girl Scout leader, record-breaking roller coaster rider, cross-country motorcyclist, Anna was fearless, competitive and charming. Everyone who met her loved her.
As an entertainer, her stories were unbelievable but always true. She visited the reclusive JD Salinger's home in Cornish, N.H. to talk to him but was chased away by his guard dogs. She caught a glimpse of him standing on his porch looking for the intruder. In England, she knocked on a strangers door to ask for directions only to be invited in for tea. She traveled to the Caribbean Islands, Europe and most of the 50 states. She lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, Austin, Texas, and Bristol.
Anna leaves behind her extensive library, piano, sewing machine, bowling trophies and thousands of family photos all labeled with where and when they were taken. She is survived by daughters, Laura Herold and Jerilyn Formanek; grandsons, Zach and Zhao Peng Herold, Cory and Meghan Herold, Alex Herold, and Michael and Emily Formanek. She loved her brother, John Osuch with all her heart.
As per her wishes, her ashes to be interred with her parents in Terryville. No service. To send a memory, contact [email protected]. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019