Anna (Dubyoski) Drop, 91, of Terryville, widow of Stanley Drop passed away December 8, 2019 at Cook Willow Convalescent Home, Plymouth. Anna was born February 13, 1928 in Terryville, CT, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Guzek) Dubyoski. Prior to her retirement she was employed for the former CPI of Thomaston. She was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville, member of Litchfield Hills Organic Garden Club and was a 4-H leader. Anna loved gardening especially her Dahlia's. She is survived by her sons, John Drop of NC, Robert Drop of Morris, Peter Drop of NH; her daughters, CarrieAnn Case and husband Chester of Terryville, Janene Belanger and husband David of Southington; her brothers, Henry Dubyoski of Maryland, Anthony Dubyoski of FL; her sister, Veronica Deitz of VT; five grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Stanley Jr., Stasiu, Daniel, Penny and Kathleen. Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30AM at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 – 8PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 10, 2019