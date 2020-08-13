1/1
Anna Mae LaBrie
Anna Mae LaBrie, 79, formerly of Pequabuck, CT, born in Torrington, CT, passed away suddenly on July 29th in her home in Fresno, CA. She was the former wife of Paul P. LaBrie (deceased 09/16). Anna Mae leaves behind three sons, Randy LaBrie, living in Virginia, Brian LaBrie (deceased) and Larry LaBrie, living in California. She also leaves behind a brother, Lenny Kostrzewski, along with four grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She retired from the Connecticut State Lottery. For several years she had drawn the winning lottery numbers on live TV. Who knew another celebrity would come from Pequabuck? Her online Obituary is found at Wildrose Chapel and Funeral home in Fresno.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
916 E. Divisadero
Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 486-7777
