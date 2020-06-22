Anna S. Bachman, 92, a lifelong Bristol resident, passed on the morning of June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Bachman, Sr. who passed in October 2019. Anna was born in Bristol on April 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Hugh and Mary Jane (Power) Scott and was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. For many years, she had been employed at Superior Electric and also at Bussmann Mfg. prior to retiring. Anna was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. The family will always remember how well she did Christmas and how much she enjoyed needlepoint. She leaves her children, Joseph F. Bachman, Jr. and his wife Mary Ellen, daughters Doris Main and Claudia McCann and her husband Marty; grandchildren Benjamin Bachman, Joshua Bachman and his wife Kelly Walker Bachman, Caitlin, Sean and Jared Main, Amanda and her husband Brian Lisowski, Rachael and her husband Mark Gagnon and Shannon Kurban; her great-grandchildren Sophie and Daniel Gagnon and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Anna was predeceased by 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Family and friends may visit with Anna's family, complying with all applicable social distancing guidelines on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. Please wait outside until instructed to enter the funeral home by staff members. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Committal services and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, 111 Presidential Blvd., Suite 203, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 (www.alexslemonade.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Anna's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.