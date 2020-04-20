|
|
Anne (Ronzo) Emond LaPorte, 98, of Bristol, widow of Leo Emond and Peter LaPorte, died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Sheriden Woods. Anne was born in Bristol on April 6, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Dionina (Verrengia) Ronzo. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was the secretary for Local 712 UAW-CIO before retiring. She was a member of the Bristol Senior Center and volunteer at St. Anthony School. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Anthony Church, Bristol. Anne is survived by her two nieces: Dineen Garon and MaryBeth Moleski; and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Anthony Ronzo, Josephine Ronzo, Marye DeHauteville, and Liberatina Parente. A private committal service and burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Church, Bristol will be celebrated at a time when all may attend. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Anne's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020