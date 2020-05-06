|
Anne (Bucchieri) Wallack, 101, of Quincy, MA, formerly of Bristol, widow of John Wallack, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Quincy, MA. Anne was born on December 27, 1918 in Waterbury and a daughter of the late Joseph and Guiseppina Bucchieri. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol High School. A great Italian cook, she enjoyed knitting and playing golf as a member of Chippanee Country Club with her husband. She was also an avid traveler. Anne is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: John and Shirley Wallack of Santa Rosa, CA, and Robert and Mary Ellen Wallack of Vero Beach, FL; five grandchildren: Jason, Erin, Kevin, Maria, and Samuel; three great-grandchildren: Michael, Maddie, and Georgia (plus one due) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jim, Connie, Viola, Carmen, and Sal. Due to current restrictions, her funeral and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Anne's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 6, 2020