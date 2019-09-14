|
Mrs. Annie (Webster) Najdzienowicz, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Amberwoods of Farmington. She was the widow of Ignacy Najdzienowicz.
She was born in Leeds, England, on Feb. 13, 1930, the daughter of late James and Ada (Horner) Webster.
Annie came to this country in 1955 and worked for FaFnir Bearing Company in New Britain, retiring in 1992.
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria Erickson and her husband, Alan, and Lorraine Elliotte, both of Bristol; five grandchildren, Tina Dyson and her husband, Bob, Katrina Erickson and husband, Damion Baker, Esther Erickson, Dionne Brown, and Tania Marshall; eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews, and two special cousins, Pat Clark, and Ellen Walsh of Leeds, England.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Janina Marshall, and a son, Jan Peter Najdzienowicz, and granddaughter, Leatha Marshall.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amberwoods of Farmington for all the care given to Annie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019