Bristol – Anthony Edward Caputo, 82, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at
the VITAS Innovative Care Unit in St. Mary's Hospital.
Anthony was born on October 7, 1937, son of the late Antonio Eduardo and Ella (Ferrucci)
Caputo. Anthony enjoyed riding his motorcycle, painting, making wine, and spending time with
his family.
Anthony is survived by his children, Mark Caputo and his wife Donna, and Catherine Flores and
her husband Dan; grandchildren, Mark Caputo Jr., Christina Caputo, and Stephanie Wynne; and
two great-grandchildren, Luna Sage LeBrun and Chloe Elizabeth Caputo. He was predeceased
by his grandson Jonathon Caputo.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery,
2324 E Main St, Waterbury. All attending are asked to meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 A.M.
There are no calling hours.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020