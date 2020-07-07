Anthony "Smiler" Guerriero, 88, of Bristol, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Bristol Hospital, he was the husband of Shirley "Norton" Guerriero.Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 26, 1931, the son of the late Steven and Angelina "Ferro" Guerriero. He lived his life in Bristol and was a veteran in Korean War serving in the Army. He worked for City of Bristol Park Department for over 40 years and, BCO of Plainville for 25 years. He was a member of St. Anthony Church. Besides his wife he is survived by three sons, Tony and his wife Lynn of Hebron, Glenn and his wife Jessica of Terryville and Mark Guerriero of MA. One sister, Rita Guerriero of Plainville and 4 Grandchildren, Sara, Nick, Tony and Tyler and 1 Great granddaughter, Charlotte. Plus several nieces and nephews.He is pre-deceased by a brother and 2 sisters, Stephen, Carmella and Domenica.Because of the Covid-19, Private church and burial service with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. is in charge of the arrangement.