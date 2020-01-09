Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219

Antoinette "Ann" (DiNuzzo) Scalia


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Antoinette "Ann" (DiNuzzo) Scalia Obituary
Antoinette "Ann" (DiNuzzo) Scalia, 92, a lifetime Bristol resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was the widow of Frank Scalia.
Ann was born in Wallingford on August 29, 1927 the daughter of the late Charles and Gemma (D'Abbraccia) DiNuzzo.
She devoted her loving life to her husband and her entire family. She was a lifetime member of St. Anthony Church. Ann enjoyed her senior living at The Atria of Farmington with all her caring friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Russo and her husband Gabriel of Bristol and Gina Scalia of Bristol. 10 Grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by a son, Joseph C. Scalia and 2 brothers, Dominic and Nicholas DiNuzzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT. is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Francis de Sales at St. Anthony Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT, 06010
WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antoinette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -