Antonietta (Capozzi) Cassetta
1927 - 2020
Antonietta Capozzi Cassetta, 92, widow of Frank Cassetta, formerly of Waterbury, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Antonietta was born in Santa Croce del Sannio, Benevento, Italy on August 12, 1927, the daughter of the late Nicola and Angela Capozzi. In 1949 Antonietta came to the United States and joined her husband Frank in the family's United States Grocery business in Waterbury. After city redevelopment took the property, she was employed at Scovill Manufacturing until her retirement. She had a generous and independent spirit, and was devoted to her family and church. She was a communicant of St. Stephen's Church in Warwick, New York, near where she lived with her daughter for twenty-five years. She leaves two sons, Joseph Cassetta and his wife Amy of Texas and Frank Cassetta of Rocky Hill; five daughters, Marie O'Brien and her husband Tom, of Bristol, Joanna Rothbard and her husband Richard of New Jersey, Carmella Cassetta and her husband David Loomis of California, Cecilia Cassetta of Stamford, Donna Cassetta of New Jersey; a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Cassetta of Waterbury; seven grandchildren Anthony Cassetta, Jr., Angela Cassetta, Christina Clark, Elicia Cassetta, Christopher and Matthew O'Brien, and Miro Cassetta; fourteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Antonietta was predeceased by her son, Anthony Cassetta, a great grandson, Calogero Cassetta, and three brothers, Giovanni, Sebastiano and Michele Capozzi. Private services were held at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Burial followed at the Calvary Cemetery in Waterbury. To leave an online message of condolence or share a memory or photo, please visit Antonietta's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
