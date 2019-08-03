|
|
Arlean E. "Stretch" Roy, 88, of Burlington, died July 31, 2019. She was the wife of Eugene J. Roy who died in 2016. Arlean was born on June 19, 1931, in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter of Leroy and Susan (Taylor) Edmonds. She retired from the Nursing Care Center of Bristol. She is survived by her children; son, William (Bill) Roy of Bristol, daughters, Maryanne Klimkewicz and husband, Dennis of Bristol, Nancy Onorato of Terryville, Beverly Gleason and husband, Robert of Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., Patricia Smith and husband, Mark of East Canaan, eight grandchildren, Preston and Casey Roy, Christopher Roy, Michael Woike, Michele Zipke, Joseph, and Kimberly Onorato, and Brian Gleason; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Gary Roy, her brothers, Milton and Leroy, Jr., and her sister, Alice.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at The State Veteran's Cemetary located at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, Conn., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. for both Eugene J. Roy and Arlean E. Roy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/donate.
