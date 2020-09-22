1/1
Arlene (Harbart) Malena
Arlene (Harbart) Malena, 87, of Bristol, widow of Leonardo Malena passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 at Bristol Hospital after a short illness. Arlene was born February 21, 1933 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late Robert Harbart and Alma (Auswald) Harbart Miller. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Terryville. Arlene was an active member of the St. Paul Crafters, volunteered at the Salvation Army, Bristol for many years, a member of the Bristol Senior Center, volunteered at the Lock Museum of America, Terryville, and the Plymouth Community Food Pantry. She loved jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. She is survived by her son, Leonardo Malena II and his wife Cathy of CA; her daughter, Jolene Dutkiewicz and her husband Tony of Terryville; her brother, Robert Miller and his wife Sandra of Bristol; her brother-in-law, Russell Pope of Nantucket; her sister-in-law, Jane Malena of CA; her grandchildren, Adrienne, Meghan, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Catherine, and Anthony; her great grandchildren; Myles, Makayla and Maxwell and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kim Malena, brothers, Arthur and Wilford and sisters, Mildred and Betty. Funeral services will be held 4pm on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial at a later date will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 2 – 4pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church 134 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
