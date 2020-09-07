Armand J. "Bud" Choiniere, 90, of Bristol, widower of Patricia (Kelley) Choiniere, died on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at The Pines at Bristol. Bud was born in Bristol on June 4, 1930 and was a son of the late Armand Z. and Gladys (King) Choiniere. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High School and served in the United States Army. He worked for E. Ingraham Co. then David Soda Dispensing Co. before retiring. During retirement, he was a driver for Beacon Pharmacy part-time. Bud had a long-time involvement in sports in Bristol: he was a member of the Bristol Tramps, receiving the Chuck McCarthy Award in 1988, was a co-founder of Bristol Midget Football, and was a Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2005 inductee. A longtime baseball and football official, he was a member of the Central Connecticut Association of Football Officials and was a College Football Hall of Fame inductee for officiating. He was also a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010 and a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Bud is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Sharon and Bill Kenney of Bristol; two grandchildren: Tony and Kayla Norman and husband, James; a great-grandson: Hunter Shea. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald T.W. Choiniere, a daughter, Dawn Lanteri, and his brother: Ronald Choiniere. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (September 10, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC), 195 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Bud's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com