1/1
Armand J. "Bud" Choiniere
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Armand's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Armand J. "Bud" Choiniere, 90, of Bristol, widower of Patricia (Kelley) Choiniere, died on Saturday (September 5, 2020) at The Pines at Bristol. Bud was born in Bristol on June 4, 1930 and was a son of the late Armand Z. and Gladys (King) Choiniere. A lifelong Bristol resident, he graduated from Bristol High School and served in the United States Army. He worked for E. Ingraham Co. then David Soda Dispensing Co. before retiring. During retirement, he was a driver for Beacon Pharmacy part-time. Bud had a long-time involvement in sports in Bristol: he was a member of the Bristol Tramps, receiving the Chuck McCarthy Award in 1988, was a co-founder of Bristol Midget Football, and was a Bristol Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2005 inductee. A longtime baseball and football official, he was a member of the Central Connecticut Association of Football Officials and was a College Football Hall of Fame inductee for officiating. He was also a member of the Bristol Elks Lodge #1010 and a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville. Bud is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Sharon and Bill Kenney of Bristol; two grandchildren: Tony and Kayla Norman and husband, James; a great-grandson: Hunter Shea. He was predeceased by a son, Ronald T.W. Choiniere, a daughter, Dawn Lanteri, and his brother: Ronald Choiniere. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (September 10, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 5 and 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC), 195 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Bud's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sep. 7 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved