Arnold H. Becker, M.D., 100, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at The Residence at Brookside in Avon. He was the loving husband of Ruth (Spiwak) Becker, to whom he was married to for 76 years.
Dr. Becker was born June 13, 1919, in Burlington, Vt., son of the late Michael and Gussie Becker.
He was a veteran, proudly serving in the United States Army during World War II. Dr. Becker established Pediatrics Associates in Bristol in 1948, where he practiced medicine until his retirement in 1986.
He was brilliant, compassionate and witty. He was a great pediatrician and a sleuth diagnostician and saved many children's lives. He was a trusted confidant and instrumental in many people's lives both professionally and personally. He was a great father and grandfather, a wise, witty and compassionate person, and all who knew him are full of gratitude that they had this great person in their lives for so many years.
Besides his wife, of Avon, Arnold is survived by his children, Corky Becker and John Sargent of Lincoln, Mass., Joel and Nancy Becker of Wolcott, Arthur Becker of New York, N.Y., and Richard Becker and Julie Okon of Westport; his "Top 10" granddaughters, Emily, Sara, Melissa, Molly, Sophie, Laura, Katy, Jessica, Cecilia and Josephine; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dr. Becker was predeceased by his siblings, Lily Lisman and Irwin Becker, M.D.
Services for Dr. Becker will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury, 496 Chase Ave, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Donations in Dr. Becker's name can be made to Main St. Community Foundation, 120 Halcyon Drive, Bristol, CT 06010. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
