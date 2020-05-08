|
|
Arthur H. Moses, 88, of Bristol, husband of Evelyn (Jezouit) Moses, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Countryside Manor of Bristol. Arthur was born in Burlington on December 29, 1931 and was a son of the late Robert and Mildred (Horton) Moses.
Arthur honorably served in the U.S. Army and Navy. He retired from New Departure. He enjoyed doing counted cross stitch, working on his model train display and fiddling with things. He was the sweetest person with a calm demeanor. He will be terribly missed.
In addition to his beloved wife, Arthur leaves behind his daughter, Karen (Greg) Checovetes of Bristol and her children, Kaitlin and Matthew Checovetes; his grandson, Christopher (Adrian Gould) Klett; his sister: Jean (Tom) West of Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his daughter, Susan (Richard) Benoit of Bristol and her children, Kara (Eric) Crane, Casey (Jeff) Tye, Jillian Benoit; and two great grandchildren: Jaxon and Ethan Crane. In addition to his parents, Arthur is predeceased by his stepmother: Ursula Moses; and his brother, Robert Moses.
The family would like to give a big, heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Countryside Manor. Each and every one of the caring staff has become like family, especially Lauren who was Arthur's buddy right from the beginning. Thank you to the entire staff for taking care of Arthur with kindness, humor and a lot of love.
Due to current restrictions, burial will be private at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Moses family. Please visit Arthur's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on May 8, 2020