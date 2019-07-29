Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
1505 West St.
Southington, CT
View Map

Asunda "Sue" Fiorillo


1921 - 2019
Asunda "Sue" Fiorillo Obituary
Asunda "Sue" Fiorillo, 97, widow of Michael "Mickey" Fiorillo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born on Nov. 27, 1921 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Ernest and Augusta (Fabrizio) Sposi.
She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Rudy Fiorillo and Catherine, Dennis Fiorillo and Lydia, and Mark Fiorillo and Thaworn; her grandchildren, David, Jonathon and Michael Fiorillo and David and Keith Taruski. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Michael and her daughter Carol. Sue's funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. directly at Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St., Southington. The burial will be private at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Central Christian Academy, 1505 West St., Southington, CT 06489. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Sue's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from July 29 to Aug. 1, 2019
