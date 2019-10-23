Home

Averal "Pat" (Patnode) Audet

Averal "Pat" (Patnode) Audet Obituary
Averal "Pat" (Patnode) Audet, 92, of Bristol, widow of Ivan B. Audet, Jr., passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at Apple Rehab Farmington Valley.
Born in Isle LaMotte, Vt., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Langlois) Patnode. Pat moved to Bristol in 1945, and has resided here since. She was a member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville and AARP.
She is survived by four sons, Ivan B. Audet III of West Haven, Steven Savage of Colo., Craig Savage of Bristol, and Gregory Savage of New Hartford; two daughters, Cheryl Pierce of Bristol, and Sharon LaFrance, also of Bristol; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, Ivan "Barry" Audet IV and his partner, Samantha, and their children, Olivia and Emma, John Savage and his children, John Jr. and Kayla, Carolynn Tezack and her husband, Chris, Joshua Savage, Billy Savage and his children, William, Chole, and Ethan, Julie Savage and her son, Anthony, Shawn Ruest and his wife, Tina and their children, Brian and Sarah, Christopher Ruest and his wife, Alice, Scott LaFrance and his daughter, Lauren, Wendy Fortin and her husband, Delphis; a sister, Greta Barcomb and her husband, Ralph, of Isle LaMotte, Vt.; two nieces, Susan Arnold and Linda Arnold Berzon.
Pat was predeceased by her brother, Winton Patnode and her sisters, Virginia Forgay and Winifred LaBlanc.
There are no services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery and will be private. DuPont Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
