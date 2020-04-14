|
|
Awilda (Castro) Berrios, 72, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Bristol, loving wife of 56 years to Adhemar Berrios, Sr., passed away on April 9, 2020 in Florida. Born on April 10, 1947 in Dorado, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of the late Abraham Castro and Anna Nazario-Garcia. Awilda was an administrator for the former Superior Electric Co. for 27 years. After the closure of the company, Awilda went to work for the Bristol Community Organization (BCO) before she decided to retire and move to Florida with her husband. In Florida, she was an active member of the St. Joan of Arc Church in Spring Hill, FL and served as their treasurer. Besides her husband Adhemar, Awilda is survived by her two daughters Mayra Sampson and Cynthia Berrios, both of Bristol, CT; a brother Charlie Nazario of Bristol, CT; her sister Sayda Matos of Bristol, CT; four grandchildren, Mayra Malenfant and her husband Sean, Amaris Estrada and her fiance Steve, Brittany Berrios, and Sienna Sampson; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Awilda was predeceased by her son Ademar Berrios, Jr., her grandson Alexander Berrios, and her sister Maria Torres. Calling hours will be private and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center by visiting www.moffitt.org/give. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 14, 2020