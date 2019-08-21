Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
215 West St
Bristol, CT
Barbara S. Baker


1942 - 2019
Barbara S. Baker Obituary
Barbara S. Baker* Visit www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
