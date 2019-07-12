Barbara (Myers) Ventrella, 84, of Bristol, entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Ingraham Manor. She was the wife of the late Frank Ventrella.

She was born on June 7, 1935, in Bristol the daughter of the late Edgar and Irene (Beauregard) Myers.

Barbara is survived by her children, Frank and his wife, Karen, of Rocky Hill, Sherry Fronczak of Arlington, Texas, Gale Ventrella and Jane M. Ventrella and her fiancée, Nunzio DiBenedetto, both of Bristol. She also survived by her brother, Robert Myers and his wife, Nadine, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and her four grandchildren, Zachary Ventrella, Jacob Ventrella, Nathan Ventrella and Michael Fronczak.

She was predeceased by her sister, Donna Lauretti; a special friend, Benny Testa, and her special greyhound, Jack.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Ingraham Manor and Bristol Hospital Hospice, including Erin, Diane, Sylvie, Barbara and Sophie.

A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., in Bristol. Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. www.dunnfh.com Published in The Bristol Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019