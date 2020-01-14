|
Barry A. McPhail Sr., 55, of New Britain, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, January 10, 2020 at his
home.
Barry was born in Newark, NJ on June 25, 1964, son of the late Milton McPhail and Mary (Davis) McPhail.
Barry graduated from St. Benedict's Preparatory in Newark, NJ and remained as a strong member of the St.
Benedict's family. Barry received his bachelors degree from Central Connecticut State University and worked
as a graphic designer.
Barry leaves behind to cherish his memory, the light of his life, his son, Barry A. McPhail Jr. and his significant
other Aimee Ouellet of Bronx, NY, his mother Mary McPhail, sister Lita McPhail, his beloved Aunt Susan
Davis, Barry, Jr's mother Cheryl (O'Keefe) McPhail and his loving grandparents, Joan and Jack O'Keefe, his
long-time best friend Aaron Thompson, his wife Tracy, their two sons Aaron-Réal and Justin, and his adopted
mother, Juanita "Nita" Thompson. He also leaves behind his six nieces and nephews, Torion Roye, Chalita
Washington, Zachary Miller, Jacob Miller, Caroline O'Keefe and Quinn O'Keefe. Barry was predeceased by
his sister, Charlyn (McPhail) Washington.
Among his countless iconic attributes, Barry will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle soul. He was a
spirited Dallas Cowboys fan who, in his spare time, enjoyed working on independent art projects that displayed
his natural creativity and love for life. He also had a distinctive friendly quality that made others feel as if they
had known him for their entire lives. All who loved Barry will never forget his contagious smile.
Arrangements: Calling hours with Barry's cremains present will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial, The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway,
Waterbury. A funeral service will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be
private and at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Barry's memory in dedication to the special
bond between Barry and Anthony Aurio, Jr. (Little Anthony) to:
GIL Foundation
115 Waterbury Road
Prospect, CT 06712
www.gilfoundation.com/give
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 14, 2020